81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

St. Helena parish boil advisory is over

5 years 10 months 2 weeks ago Saturday, November 14 2015 Nov 14, 2015 November 14, 2015 11:18 AM November 14, 2015 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Ambria Washington

ST. HELENA - A boil advisory has been lifted for customers located on State Highway 441 in St. Helena parish.

Officials said those in the parish off of 441 north of 38 experienced low water pressure due to a water main break on State Highway 441.

Parish officials said Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals have been notified, and the Office of Public Health have collected water samples from the parish's supply system, which have

Trending News

shown the water to be safe.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days