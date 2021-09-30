St. Helena parish boil advisory is over

ST. HELENA - A boil advisory has been lifted for customers located on State Highway 441 in St. Helena parish.



Officials said those in the parish off of 441 north of 38 experienced low water pressure due to a water main break on State Highway 441.



Parish officials said Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals have been notified, and the Office of Public Health have collected water samples from the parish's supply system, which have

shown the water to be safe.