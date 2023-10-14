St. Helena holds first home football game since death of 16-year-old player

ST. HELENA - The St. Helena football team held their first home football game since 16-year-old Vernon Gordon was shot and killed one month ago.

The St. Helena community is coming together tonight and are overcoming a tragedy as dozens of people were tailgating and having a great time, a stark difference from what we saw one month ago at St. Helena College and Career Academy.

It's been a long month for the community after a 16-year-old high school football player, Vernon Gordon, was shot and killed near the football field. Sources told WBRZ that 14-year-old Christopher Williams shot and killed him after an argument.

Clifton Holmes, a little league coach, knew Vernon.

"Vernon was a kid, you know, I could say a thousand things, but I can't say nothing bad about the kid, so you know things happen, and it happens," Holmes said.

But now the St. Helena community is ready to put that tragedy behind them.

"We had a big tragedy, but we didn't let that stop us. The community came together, so let's just have a good time everyone came together, and we are all family," Evan Porter told WBRZ

Williams is still in jail, and held without bond.