St. Helena deputies looking for woman who went missing from Denham Springs home

Saturday, November 26 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

DENHAM SPRINGS - Deputies are looking for a woman who went missing from a Denham Springs home Saturday morning. 

The St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office said 66-year-old Paula Chavers was last seen around 10 a.m. at a home on Moore Lane. 

Chavers was wearing a camouflage jacket, grey sweatpants and black rubber boots. 

If anyone has information on Chavers whereabouts please call (225) 222-4413. 

