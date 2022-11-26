St. Helena deputies looking for woman who went missing from Denham Springs home

DENHAM SPRINGS - Deputies are looking for a woman who went missing from a Denham Springs home Saturday morning.

The St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office said 66-year-old Paula Chavers was last seen around 10 a.m. at a home on Moore Lane.

Chavers was wearing a camouflage jacket, grey sweatpants and black rubber boots.

If anyone has information on Chavers whereabouts please call (225) 222-4413.