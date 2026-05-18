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Pickup truck catches fire on Airline Highway at Old Hammond Highway

2 hours 47 minutes 37 seconds ago Monday, May 18 2026 May 18, 2026 May 18, 2026 2:04 PM May 18, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Flames and thick, black smoke were seen billowing from a pickup truck on Airline Highway at the intersection of Old Hammond Highway on Monday afternoon.

Firefighters were seen battling the vehicle fire as first responders redirected traffic.

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The Baton Rouge Fire Department said no injuries were reported. It was not immediately clear what caused the fire. 

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