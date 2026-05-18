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Deputies investigating after Rapides Parish homicide suspect found dead in East Feliciana Parish
CLINTON — East Feliciana Parish deputies are investigating after a decomposing body of a homicide suspect was found in an abandoned building off La. 961.
According to deputies, they identified 39-year-old Shamond Lamar Sanders after his body was found inside an abandoned building on Saturday. Deputies said that Sanders was wanted for a March 5 homicide in Rapides Parish.
An autopsy is still pending, but a preliminary investigation leads detectives to believe Sanders' death is likely self-inflicted.
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