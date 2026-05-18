Deputies investigating after Rapides Parish homicide suspect found dead in East Feliciana Parish

CLINTON — East Feliciana Parish deputies are investigating after a decomposing body of a homicide suspect was found in an abandoned building off La. 961.

According to deputies, they identified 39-year-old Shamond Lamar Sanders after his body was found inside an abandoned building on Saturday. Deputies said that Sanders was wanted for a March 5 homicide in Rapides Parish.

An autopsy is still pending, but a preliminary investigation leads detectives to believe Sanders' death is likely self-inflicted.