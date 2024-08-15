St. George leaders respond to Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome's letter to leaders

ST. GEORGE - Tuesday, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broom sent a letter to the leaders of the city of St. George, and in the letter, Broome pointed out questions and concerns for the growing city.

Broome’s multi-page letter detailed a transition plan. However, the letter was not received with support from St. George leaders, who say many of her questions have already been addressed.

Broome outlines concerns about how the transition district will decide on an incorporation date and map. Leaders of St. George insist the city’s incorporation in October of 2019 and subsequent lawsuits do not change when the city was established. Broome insists the five-year-old date could create problems for St. George, and she suggested setting the incorporation date as July 1, 2024.

“Effective dates that are in the past present several legal and practical challenges,” Broome writes. “The biggest of these is the authorization of temporary tax levies, which could potentially expire…”

Transition District member Andrew Murrell is not on board with the July date.

“If we were incorporated through a lawful election that was held October 12, 2019, tell me what day we were incorporated,” Murrell said. “Just because someone sued you and challenged you and lost, does not mean you lose that incorporation date.”

In the letter, Broome also says the transition district does not have the authority to levy the two percent sales tax, which was previously passed by the St. George council and set to be voted on in Dec. 2024. She says the transitional district doesn’t have the authority from voters and lawmakers to impose a sales tax, and the state constitution requires a home rule charter, which St. George doesn’t have. The tax could collect $50 million over the course of a year.

“We are going to demand our fair share of the tax dollars that we are supposed to be allocated, that we won in the election,” Murrell said.

The next transition district meeting is in September.