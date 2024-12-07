44°
St. George Fire reports hazardous material incident at EBR voting location

Saturday, December 07 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. GEORGE - Fire crews say they are dealing with a hazardous materials situation at a site in Innovation Park that also serves as a polling location for Saturday's election.

The St. George Fire Department says Idea Innovations has been evacuated. The impact on voting is not immediately known.

The incident was reported as a gas leak. 

"All appropriate measures and authorities have been called to ensure safety measures are followed and taken," a statement from the agency said.

Saturday's ballot includes the mayor-president's race and, in some precincts, funding for the operation of the new city of St. George.

