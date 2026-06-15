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St. George Fire Department responds to late-night structure fire on Burbank Drive

2 hours 26 minutes 25 seconds ago Monday, June 15 2026 Jun 15, 2026 June 15, 2026 2:07 PM June 15, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. GEORGE — The St. George Fire Department responded to a late-night structure fire on Burbank Drive.

According to the department, the fire occurred on Wednesday around 11:15 p.m., with fire crews arriving to find fire showing from the exterior of a large two-story row-style apartment building.

Crews determined the fire originated outside the structure before conducting a search to ensure no occupants were inside. The fire was contained within 25 minutes of the crews' arrival. 

The department later confirmed that the property was vacant and not in use. 

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There were no reported injuries. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

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