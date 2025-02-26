62°
St. George fire crews responding to structure fire on Briarwood Place

By: Frederick Quinn

ST. GEORGE — The St. George Fire Department responded to a house fire on Briarwood Place near Grand View Drive.

According to fire officials, very limited damage happened to the house with no injuries as a result of the fire. There is no reportable cause at this time.

Fire crews blocked off Minou Avenue and Airline Highway, but the roads have since been re-opened.

