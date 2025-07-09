88°
Latest Weather Blog
St. George council names city officials, elects mayor pro tem
ST. GEORGE - At a council meeting held Tuesday, the city of St. George appointed its clerk and attorney as well as elected its first mayor pro tem.
The council's agenda from the July 8 meeting shows the three items. The Advocate reports that Drew Murrell, a District 5 council member, was chosen to be the city's first mayor pro tempore.
WBRZ reached out to Murrell to comment on his position. He said if the mayor, Dustin Yates, is unable or absent, he will assume that role and will otherwise assist Yates with creating city policy.
Trending News
The meeting also saw the reappointment of Sherri Morris and Lorraine Beaman as city clerk and attorney, respectively.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
New Orleans Saints unveil new white helmets ahead of 2025-26 season
-
3 dead as flash flooding hits mountain village of Ruidoso in New...
-
VIDEO: Witnesses say fires 'frequently occurred' when woman arrested for arson was...
-
Supreme Court clears the way for Trump's plans to downsize the federal...
-
Baker police arrest suspect allegedly connected to double shooting that left recent...
Sports Video
-
New Orleans Saints unveil new white helmets ahead of 2025-26 season
-
Sports2-a-Days Preview: Dunham Tigers
-
LSU football readies for SEC Media Day
-
Southern University soccer prepares for the 2025 season as the reigning SWAC...
-
Former LSU men's basketball player gets a shot with the Pelicans Summer...