St. George City Council approves agreement with East Baton Rouge Parish

ST. GEORGE - The St. George City Council approved an agreement with East Baton Rouge Parish to share tax revenue with the newly-formed city on Monday evening.

As part of the agreement, EBR will pay St. George more than $17 Million in tax dollars that date back to April 2024.

St. George will begin collecting the two-percent sales tax starting July 1.