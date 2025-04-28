75°
Latest Weather Blog
St. George City Council approves agreement with East Baton Rouge Parish
ST. GEORGE - The St. George City Council approved an agreement with East Baton Rouge Parish to share tax revenue with the newly-formed city on Monday evening.
As part of the agreement, EBR will pay St. George more than $17 Million in tax dollars that date back to April 2024.
Trending News
St. George will begin collecting the two-percent sales tax starting July 1.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Public defender's office supports DA's tax proposal
-
Fire on Little John Drive caused by overloaded outlet
-
North 28th Street house destroyed by fire Monday; cause under investigation
-
Child advocate urges continued funding for education programs
-
St. George City Council approves agreement with East Baton Rouge Parish