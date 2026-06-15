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Over 43,000 Louisiana residents have already cast their ballots ahead of the June 27 election
BATON ROUGE — As early voting for the June 27 election continues, over 43,000 Louisiana residents have already cast their ballots.
Early voting began on June 12 and will continue until June 20, with polls open from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., excluding June 19 in observance of the Juneteenth holiday.
Most of the current votes come from East Baton Rouge Parish, according to the Louisiana Secretary of State's Office, with 6,435 votes being cast. That number is closely followed by St. Tammany Parish, which currently has 4,892 votes cast.
The numbers for votes cast during early voting in the Capital Area are as follows:
- Ascension Parish: 1,395 votes
- Assumption Parish: 174 votes
- East Baton Rouge Parish: 6,435 votes
- East Feliciana Parish: 227 votes
- Iberville Parish: 175 votes
- Livingston Parish: 882 votes
- Pointe Coupee Parish: 204 votes
- St. Helena Parish: 81 votes
- St. Mary Parish: 290 votes
- Tangipahoa Parish: 1,048 votes
- West Baton Rouge Parish: 304 votes
- West Feliciana Parish: 112 votes
In addition to party runoffs for a now-open U.S. Senate seat, voters across the state will decide on various issues, including key tax elections in East Baton Rouge Parish for the local library, park system and the Council on Aging.
Polls will be open on June 27 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
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