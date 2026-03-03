Latest Weather Blog
One dead, two others taken to hospital in wreck along Nicholson Drive in St. Gabriel
ST. GABRIEL — A wreck in St. Gabriel resulted in one person dying and two others being sent to the hospital, police officials said Tuesday.
One of the three people was airlifted to a hospital, but is in stable condition, according to Acadian Ambulance officials. The two others were taken by ambulance, but their condition was not immediately known.
The crash happened around 1 p.m. along Nicholson Drive, near the intersection with La. 74. Nicholson was shut down between La. 74 and Bayou Paul Road for a short time but has since been reopened.
According to the St. Gabriel Police Department, a compact car, a pickup truck, and a dump truck were involved in the crash. The driver of the pickup truck later died due to his injuries and he is unidentified as police await to notify the next of kin.
