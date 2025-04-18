74°
St. Gabriel plant monitoring chlorine leak; Not a public safety hazard, officials say

7 years 1 month 3 weeks ago Wednesday, February 21 2018 Feb 21, 2018 February 21, 2018 2:53 PM February 21, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

ST. GABRIEL – Authorities are monitoring a chlorine gas leak inside a chemical plant in Iberville Parish.

The leak was reported after 2 o'clock Wednesday inside the Olin Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls plant on La. 75. Plant employees are monitoring the situation internally, and as of this post, had not called for public emergency assistance.

There was no immediate concern for public safety, parish officials said, though they are going to be outside the plant should they be needed.

This post will be updated should the situation change.

