St. Gabriel officers help save man who drove into pond
CARVILLE - Officers in St. Gabriel helped save a man after his vehicle ran into a pond in Carville.
The St. Gabriel Police Department said the incident happened around 11:45 a.m. Monday by heavy woods in Carville.
The man called officers and said he escaped through his sunroof, but his vehicle was in 20 feet of water. Officers said this was the first time the truck was occupied.
The man was checked by paramedics and was okay. His truck was fished out of the pond by a towing company.
