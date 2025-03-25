St. Gabriel officer who died over the weekend honored with procession, memorial at headquarters

BATON ROUGE — St. Gabriel Police Officer Darius Faveroth, who died over the weekend, was honored in both St. Gabriel and Baton Rouge on Tuesday.

Faveroth's body was brought from Louisiana Funeral Services and Crematory in Broussard to Hall Davis and Sons Funeral Services in Baton Rouge in a procession that was escorted by law enforcement officers.

Faveroth was also honored at St. Gabriel Police headquarters, where a police cruiser was converted into a memorial for the 26-year-old officer. Flowers, stuffed animals and balloons were put on the cruiser in Faveroth's honor.

A police spokesperson said that Faveroth was not killed in the line of duty but had a medical emergency Sunday while he was getting ready for his shift.