'A beacon of positivity and kindness:' St. Gabriel Police officer dies Sunday

ST. GABRIEL - St. Gabriel Police Officer Darius Faveroth died on Sunday, city officials announced.

A police spokesperson said he was not killed in the line of duty but had a medical emergency while he was getting ready for his shift.

St. Gabriel Police Chief Kevin Ambeau said that Faveroth was a positive person who brought happiness to the job.

“Officer Faveroth was more than an exemplary officer—he was a beacon of positivity and kindness. His legacy of service and the joy he brought to others will forever remain in our hearts,” Ambeau said in a statement.

The City of St. Gabriel shared the following sentiments:

It is with profound sadness that we mourn the passing of Officer Darius Faveroth, a dedicated member of the St. Gabriel Police Department. On behalf of the Mayor and City Council, we extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, Police Chief Ambeau, and the entire St. Gabriel Police Department.

Officer Faveroth exemplified courage and commitment in his service to our community and nation. His dedication and sacrifice will never be forgotten. We are deeply grateful for the legacy he leaves behind.

Officer Faveroth's impact extended far beyond his professional duties. Known for his jovial personality, he had an extraordinary ability to uplift those around him. His warm laughter and infectious positivity brightened even the most challenging moments, leaving a lasting impression on all who had the privilege of knowing him.

In addition to his service in law enforcement, Officer Faveroth was a proud military veteran. His dedication to his country and his community exemplified the highest ideals of public service. Officer Faveroth was scheduled to be deployed in the near future, once again demonstrating his unwavering commitment to safeguarding others at home and abroad.

As of Sunday evening, details regarding memorial services have not been shared.