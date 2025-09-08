86°
St. Francisville woman arrested for child sex crimes, Attorney General's Office says

September 08, 2025
BATON ROUGE — A St. Francisville woman was arrested for multiple child sex crimes, according to Attorney General Liz Murrill's Office. 

Agents with the AG's Office arrested Paula Renell Fowler, 23, in Baton Rouge on Sept. 4 for seven counts of distribution of child sexual material under the age of 13 and one count of obstruction of justice. 

“Every time disturbing images like this are shared, it re-victimizes the child over and over again," Murrill said. "If you distribute child sexual abuse material in Louisiana, you’re going to jail."

Fowler was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Jail. 

