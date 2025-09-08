86°
Latest Weather Blog
St. Francisville woman arrested for child sex crimes, Attorney General's Office says
BATON ROUGE — A St. Francisville woman was arrested for multiple child sex crimes, according to Attorney General Liz Murrill's Office.
Agents with the AG's Office arrested Paula Renell Fowler, 23, in Baton Rouge on Sept. 4 for seven counts of distribution of child sexual material under the age of 13 and one count of obstruction of justice.
“Every time disturbing images like this are shared, it re-victimizes the child over and over again," Murrill said. "If you distribute child sexual abuse material in Louisiana, you’re going to jail."
Trending News
Fowler was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Jail.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU outlines tailgating policies ahead of first home game
-
BRPD: Two arrested after August drive-by shooting off Greenwell Springs Road
-
Zachary School Board sends proposal increasing teacher salaries, technology funding to voters
-
Louisiana National Guard mobilizes in state to help ICE
-
LSU police open investigation after hazing complaint at Kappa Sigma fraternity