St. Francisville teen killed after car hits tree in Pointe Coupee Parish
OSCAR — A St. Francisville teen was killed after driving off the highway and into a tree in Pointe Coupee Parish early Friday morning, State Police said.
Rayshon Franklin Jr., 17, was driving on La. 78 just west of La. 1 near Parlange around 5:30 a.m. when he drove off the road into a ditch, overturned the car and hit a tree, LSP said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to LSP, Franklin was wearing his seatbelt and impairment is not suspected.
