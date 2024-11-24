62°
Latest Weather Blog
St. Francisville elects new mayor, four aldermen, see complete West Feliciana Parish election results here
WEST FELICIANA — St. Francisville voters elected Andrew "Andy" D'Aquilla (no party) as mayor over incumbent Robert "Bobee" Leake (R).
D'Aquilla won with 443 votes. Leake received only 353.
St. Francisville elected four candidates as aldermen: Abby Temple Cochran (no party), Collin Howell (R), Edgar "Tommy" Wheeler, Jr. (R) and John Wilson (R)
The lone libertarian, Alden Daniel, lost with 225 votes.
Trending News
For a list of all election results click here.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Homeowner fell asleep while smoking early Sunday morning, started house fire on...
-
Sunday Journal: Take a tour of Houma's House for Thanksgiving
-
Generations of Tigers unite: LSU Golden Band hosts heartwarming alumni reunion
-
Tailgaters go all out for LSU-Vanderbilt game
-
Make-a-Wish granted for cancer patient who wanted to attend LSU game
Sports Video
-
LSU snaps losing streak with 24-17 win over Vandy in Death Valley
-
Week 2 High School Football Playoffs heat up for Central and Catholic
-
North Iberville's story book season has come to an end in the...
-
Southeastern wins River Bell Classic
-
LSU women's basketball defeats Tulane 85-74 to remain undefeated