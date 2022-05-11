St. Amant baseball using an underdog mentality to get to their first state semifinals game in 8 years

GONZALES - The St. Amant Gators are heading to their first state semifinals game since 2014, and the Gators have to do it on the road, beating 1-seeded Barbe in Lake Charles.

"We told our guys to be fearless and we were the underdog and that was just something that they they were fearless in the great environment," St. Amant head coach Brandon Bravata said.

"We had a game against EA that we won by one run and after that game we just got a team meeting we just really challenged the seniors and the next day and really challenged each and every guy to give everything they got then everybody started working harder, put in extra work, everything started clicking, pitching and hitting," Gators senior Lee Amedee said.

"Nobody expected us going to be Barbe and you know, I don't know how many people give us a chance tomorrow. So we're just gonna go play fearless and lose and enjoy the moment and really appreciate the moment," Bravata said.

St. Amant will face Sulpher at 6 p.m. Thursday.