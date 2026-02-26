LSU survives double overtime against Ole Miss to get first win in February

OXFORD, Miss. - LSU men's basketball picks up their first win in the month of February after taking down Ole Miss 106-99 in double overtime.

The Tigers were carried in the first half by Max Mackinnon who shot 6-10 from the floor and 4-5 from three-point range in the first half. He finished with a season-high 33 points.

The second half saw Ole Miss leading the entire way, but the Tigers clawing back at every chance. Two made free throws from Rashad King tied the game at 82 to send it to overtime.

The first overtime period saw more back-and-forth action and a Pablo Tamba layup with 36 seconds left tied the game at 90, so the Tigers and Rebels head to a double overtime period.

LSU took over the game in the final five minutes of play. The Tigers out-scored Ole Miss 16-9 in the second overtime period to get the win.

The Tigers improve to 15-13 on the season and 3-12 in SEC play.

LSU is back at home on Saturday to take on Oklahoma in the Maravich Center. Tip off is set for 5 p.m.