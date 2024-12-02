43°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Springfield officer arrested, accused of inappropriate online relationship with a juvenile

3 hours 5 minutes 17 seconds ago Monday, December 02 2024 Dec 2, 2024 December 02, 2024 8:16 PM December 02, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

SPRINGFIELD - A Springfield Police officer was arrested Monday after he was accused of having an inappropriate online relationship with a juvenile. 

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said 31-year-old Taylor Lewis, from Hammond, was arrested following an investigation into a Department of Children and Family Services complaint. 

Deputies said Lewis maintained a relationship with the juvenile through different social media platforms. Details about the content of their messages was not provided. 

Trending News

Lewis was booked for indecent behavior with a juvenile. Deputies said the investigation is ongoing. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days