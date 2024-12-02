43°
Springfield officer arrested, accused of inappropriate online relationship with a juvenile
SPRINGFIELD - A Springfield Police officer was arrested Monday after he was accused of having an inappropriate online relationship with a juvenile.
The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said 31-year-old Taylor Lewis, from Hammond, was arrested following an investigation into a Department of Children and Family Services complaint.
Deputies said Lewis maintained a relationship with the juvenile through different social media platforms. Details about the content of their messages was not provided.
Lewis was booked for indecent behavior with a juvenile. Deputies said the investigation is ongoing.
