Springfield, Albany schools reopening Thursday
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Schools in Springfield and Albany that were closed after Ida and during Nicholas are reopening Thursday, September 16.
The following schools will be open for classes Thursday:
Springfield Elementary
Springfield Middle
Springfield High
Albany High
Albany Middle
Albany Upper
Albany Lower
According to Livingston Parish Public Schools, the opening of these campuses means that all but one of Livingston Parish’s 49 school sites have returned to operation since being closed because of Hurricane Ida.
Maurepas School, a K-12 campus, currently remains closed due to loss of power and damage in the area.
Parents are encouraged to contact their child’s school if they have further questions or concerns about attendance.
