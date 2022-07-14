Sports2-a-Days: St. Michael Warriors

72°
Wednesday, July 13 2022
St. Michael second year head coach Zach Leger says a first year .500 record was a solid start for a program rebuild. Now it's about progress and more wins but coach will have to do it with just five returning starters.

