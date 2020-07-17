Sports2-A-Days Preview: Zachary Broncos

The Zachary Broncos are moving on from four year starting quarterback Keilon Brown, but they don't intend to miss a step.

Head Coach David Brewerton returns 16 starters back from a ten-win team in 2019 and he's looking to make it back to the state title game.

Coach Brewerton says they've not had the size that they do this season along the offensive and defensive lines in some time and he's excited to see what his teams can do when given the chance to move some people around. All five offensive linemen return which should also help a trio of running backs who plan to carry the ball by committee.

Senior quarterback Eli Holstein will take over the signal caller duties and he has a talented trio of receivers back from last season to get the ball. Chris Hilton an LSU verbal commitment and Kenson Tate will be two to watch at the wide out position.