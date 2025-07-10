Sports2-a-Days Preview: U-High Cubs

BATON ROUGE - The University High Cubs football team missed out on the playoffs in 2024 and they're looking to make up for missed opportunities.

Andy Martin and his Cubs team were forced to vacate most of their 8-2 record just days before the playoffs and that has potentially motivated the team through their offseason work-outs and conditioning.

Now as they prepare for the 2025 season they're looking to use their typically talented roster and a couple of new pieces to make a run to the Dome that everyone will remember.

Six starters back on the offensive side of the ball will help new quarterback Ethan McGlynn who takes over after playing behind last years starter Emile Piccarella.

There is no player bigger than Lamar Brown, both figuratively and literally for the Cubs. Brown is a massive lineman who plays both on the offensive and defensive lines and is one of the top recruits nationally in the class of 2025. Brown will play mostly offensive tackle for the Cubs but will work in some defensive line snaps when able this year. In college the 6'4" nearly 300 pound lineman projects as a defensive end and is considering both LSU and Texas A&M.

Defensively the Cubs will also return six starters from last years team but are looking for more depth along the defensive line.