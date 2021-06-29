76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Sports2-a-Days Preview: McKinley Panthers

2 hours 50 minutes 40 seconds ago Tuesday, June 29 2021 Jun 29, 2021 June 29, 2021 7:23 PM June 29, 2021 in HS Sports
Source: WBRZ-tv
By: WBRZ Sports

Trending News

Malcolm Reed knew that when he was hired as McKinley's newest football coach that it was going to be a huge task to build a winner. With just one returning starter off an 0-8 campaign in 2020, McKinley features only 43 players on a very depleted roster. But returning to his alma mater after two seasons at St. Amant, Reed believes that having familiarity with this program and district could bring the winning ways back to the Panther program.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days