Sports2-a-Days Preview: McKinley Panthers

Malcolm Reed knew that when he was hired as McKinley's newest football coach that it was going to be a huge task to build a winner. With just one returning starter off an 0-8 campaign in 2020, McKinley features only 43 players on a very depleted roster. But returning to his alma mater after two seasons at St. Amant, Reed believes that having familiarity with this program and district could bring the winning ways back to the Panther program.