Zachary rolls on to beat Scotlandville and remain undefeated

ZACHARY - The Zachary Broncos took a while to get going, but once they did, they never looked back.

Zachary fumbled on their opening drive of the game. Scotlandville recovered the fumble and put the first points on the board and led 3-0.

Late in the second quarter, the game was tied at 3 when the Broncos got into the redzone. Michael Kirby handed it off to Tylek Lewis who took it up the middle for the first touchdown of the game. Zachary led 10-3.

On the ensuing drive, with just seconds left until halftime, Scotlandville quarterback Genard Green completed a pass to Dwayne Ben who finished the job for the touchdown. They tied the game 10-10 at halftime.

The Broncos' offense came to life late in the third quarter. Lewis rushed in another score to put Zachary up 17-10.

From there, the Broncos added some insurance and went on to win 31-16.