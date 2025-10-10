68°
Latest Weather Blog
High School Football: Catholic and Broadmoor among many area teams to pick up district wins
BATON ROUGE - District play is in full swing on the high school football scene. To kick off week six of the season, we saw many high scoring victories.
Denham Springs 63, Live Oak 34
Catholic 38, Liberty 16
West Feliciana 35, St. Michael 18
Broadmoor 41, Tara 8
University 48, Helix Mentorship 6
Trending News
North Iberville 50, St. John 44
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Dealership closes leaving customers scrambling for titles
-
Recently-obtained evidence in crash involving Kyren Lacy shows new look at deadly...
-
42 million birds passed through Louisiana Wednesday night; see how you can...
-
Liuzzas Farm: Five generations of Sicilian heritage in Louisiana
-
Livingston waterways at safe levels after brief period of rising water levels...
Sports Video
-
High School Football: Catholic and Broadmoor among many area teams to pick...
-
LSU women's basketball will play 17 nationally televised games this season
-
Live Oak Eagles face Denham Springs Yellow Jackets in annual Battle of...
-
WBRZ FLASHBACKS: LSU's 1997 win over Florida was the first time Tigers...
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 5: Jude Morrison