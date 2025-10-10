High School Football: Catholic and Broadmoor among many area teams to pick up district wins

BATON ROUGE - District play is in full swing on the high school football scene. To kick off week six of the season, we saw many high scoring victories.

Denham Springs 63, Live Oak 34

Catholic 38, Liberty 16

West Feliciana 35, St. Michael 18

Broadmoor 41, Tara 8

University 48, Helix Mentorship 6

North Iberville 50, St. John 44