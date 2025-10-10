68°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

High School Football: Catholic and Broadmoor among many area teams to pick up district wins

2 hours 39 minutes 17 seconds ago Thursday, October 09 2025 Oct 9, 2025 October 09, 2025 10:50 PM October 09, 2025 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: Brie Andras

BATON ROUGE - District play is in full swing on the high school football scene. To kick off week six of the season, we saw many high scoring victories.

Denham Springs 63, Live Oak 34

Catholic 38, Liberty 16

West Feliciana 35, St. Michael 18

Broadmoor 41, Tara 8 

University 48, Helix Mentorship 6

Trending News

North Iberville 50, St. John 44

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days