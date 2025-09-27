69°
FRIDAY NIGHT BLITZ GAME OF THE WEEK: East Ascension beats Denham Springs in annual Battle of Burnside
GONZALES - The East Ascension Spartans took down the Denham Springs Yellow Jackets 26-20 in the annual Battle of Burnside.
Denham Springs got on the board first when Da'Jean Goldmond connected with Trey Seals for a touchdown. It was 7-0 DSHS.
The Spartans answered in the second quarter when Zaylen Smith broke loose for a big run and the tying touchdown.
It was back and forth until the end when the Spartans came out on top 26-20.
East Ascension improves to 3-1 on the season and 1-0 in district 5-5A. Denham Springs falls to 2-2 on the season and 0-1 in district play.
