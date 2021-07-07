76°
Sports2-a-Days Preview: East Iberville Tigers

2 hours 46 minutes 41 seconds ago Tuesday, July 06 2021
Source: WBRZ-tv
By: WBRZ Sports

When Justin Joseph took over as head man of East Iberville last year he knew that the groundwork had already been laid for the Tigers so he didn't really have to do much work. And it showed in their 8-and-2 season.

Joseph had been a long time assistant and took advantage of 17 seniors on their way to the state semifinals.
This year, it's a younger group with only two returning starters on both sides of the ball. Most of the time youth automatically means inexperience. Not at East Iberville.
These youngsters are chomping at the bit to for the opportunity to prove themselves.

