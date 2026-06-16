76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU women's basketball's 2027 SEC opponents unveiled

3 hours 33 minutes 22 seconds ago Tuesday, June 16 2026 Jun 16, 2026 June 16, 2026 11:18 AM June 16, 2026 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — LSU women's basketball's slate of SEC home and away opponents has been unveiled for the 2027 season. 

LSU will host Georgia, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Vanderbilt, Texas, Texas A&M, and Oklahoma, while the Lady Tigers will go on the road to face Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Kentucky, Missouri, South Carolina and Tennessee.

LSU will play Auburn at both home and on the road. 

Trending News

The SEC's regular season ends with the 2027 SEC Women's Basketball Tournament being held for the 10th time at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. The tournament runs from March 3 to March 7. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days