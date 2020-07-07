74°
Sports2-a-Days Preview: Brusly Panthers
After a 2-5 start last year, Brusly was already prepared for a rough season. But it's not how you start but how you finish. A 7-6 season and the longest playoff run in program history has the Panthers primed for even better than their best.
