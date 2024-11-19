78°
Sports Takeover: Tigers on a three-game skid
Never a dull moment with these three guys!
Make sure to tune in as Sports Director Michael Cauble, 104.5 ESPN's Matt Moscona, and On3's Shea Dixon break down LSU's road loss to the Florida Gators.
Never a dull moment with these three guys!— WBRZ News (@WBRZ) November 19, 2024
Tune in tonight at 6:30 pm on WBRZ+ as @Cauble @MattMoscona & @Sheadixon break down LSU's road loss to the Florida Gatorshttps://t.co/hCyOuvkykx pic.twitter.com/N3ErTBpmxl
Watch the latest episode of Sports Takeover Tuesday evening at 6:30 p.m. on WBRZ+.
