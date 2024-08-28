Spirits truck caught in electric wire damages home, homeowner needs help

BATON ROUGE - A truck drove into an electrical wire connecting power to a man's house. Eric Washington says the truck should not have been driving down his street in the first place but now he's having trouble finding who is responsible for the hole in the side of his home.

"I was minding my own business in my bed and it came through here and tore the pole out," Washington said.

It happened around 5:20 a.m. on Friday. Washington ran outside in the dark to find the truck down the street from his house and the wire still wrapped up in the cab. He took photos of the truck and called the police to file a report.

The damage has been done. There's a large hole on the side of Washington's house and another on the side of the roof. He doesn't have electricity.

The big rig was turning off of Fairfields Avenue onto Harelson Street. The truck had a Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits logo on the side. For the past two years, Washington says large trucks have been turning down his small street, using it as a shortcut to get to businesses along North Foster Drive.

"We can't seem to find anybody to talk to them and stop them from coming through here," he said.

Washington is struggling to get answers. He doesn't think the truck should have been driving down his street.

"It seems they don't care," he said.

As the days pass, Washington is growing more and more frustrated. The damage is something he cannot afford to fix right now and doesn't think he should be left with the bill.

Entergy confirms its line was involved in this incident and it's investigating. On Wednesday, 2 On Your Side spoke with Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits who was unaware of the incident but has been sent the information.