Community leaders to be honored at Legacy Brunch event to end Black History Month

By: Mia Monet

BATON ROUGE – Saturday is the Legacy Brunch, an event celebrating Black History Month by honoring leaders in the Baton Rouge community.

Former Mayor Sharon Weston Broome, Dr. Ernest Johnson, Dr. Murelle Harrison, Collis Temple Sr., Mona Myles and Michael McClanahan are all being honored at the event as "trailblazers who have paved the way for future generations through advocacy, mentorship, entrepreneurship, faith leadership and civic engagement," organizers said. 

“Black History Month is a time to reflect on the resilience, excellence, and contributions of those who have shaped our communities,” Ashley Rankins, event organizer, said. “The Legacy Brunch allows us to celebrate living legends among us and recommit ourselves to building a stronger future together."

The event is being held at 1120 Government Street starting at 10 a.m. Tickets are currently available on Eventbrite. 

