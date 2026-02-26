76°
Police have identified man who allegedly burglarized 20 storage units
BATON ROUGE — Police said Thursday they have identified a man accused of breaking into 20 Baton Rouge storage units.
On Wednesday night, the Baton Rouge Police Department asked the public for help identifying him. He allegedly burglarized 20 storage units along Old Hammond Highway on the afternoon of Feb. 14.
Police did not release the man's identity, and it was not clear if he had been arrested.
