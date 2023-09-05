Specialized photographer captures dramatic moments in firefighters' daily battles

ASCENSION PARISH - A volunteer firefighter in Ascension Parish is using his hobby of photography to bring the public into their world.

Blake Stone has what some could call a burning passion for capturing the moment. As a volunteer firefighter, he knows from firsthand experience what it takes to stand on the front lines and serve the community.

"It's a great way to show what we are, who we are, and what we do," Stone said.

With his brand, Southern Fire Photography, Stone is breaking down the barriers between what the public thinks firefighters do, and what they actually go through on a daily basis.

"This is a way for everybody in the public to see what we do on the back side. Because a lot of people just see fire trucks going around and they wonder where are they going?"

Stone got his start with fire photography in 2022, two years after Ascension Fire Coordinator Gene Witek passed away from Covid-19. Witek had been taking pictures of his teams in action for years before that, and Stone picked up where Witek left off.

"Since his passing, nobody has taken the initiative to do so. So, I took the initiative and decided let's capture these moments for these firefighters to reflect back on."

Today, it's all about finding the beauty in tragedy for Stone. His photos illustrate the bravery and sacrifice made by Ascension Parish firefighters every day.

"We work together as one team, and we train together as one team to continue to provide these amazing services to our great residents of Ascension."