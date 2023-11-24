60°
Latest Weather Blog
Special delivery: Game ball on its way to Bayou Classic via traditional BR-to-NOLA run
BATON ROUGE - Before the sun came up, the run was on.
The annual ROTC Football Run got underway at 5:30 a.m. Friday in Baton Rouge.
Members of the ROTC programs from Southern and Grambling universities are taking turns toting the pigskin to New Orleans, where it is expected to arrive at the Caesars Superdome about 1 p.m.
Later Friday, thousands will turn out for one of the highlights of the weekend: the Bayou Classic Greek Show and Battle of the Bands. That's set for 6 p.m.
The game itself will happen Saturday. A fan festival gets underway at 9 a.m. and the 50th Annual Bayou Classic football game kicks off at 1 p.m.
Trending News
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Locals fan out in search of the perfect Christmas tree
-
Veterinarians expect influx of dogs with digestive problems - See what holiday...
-
Baton Rouge native Richard Lipsey recounts witnessing JFK's autopsy on the 60th...
-
$$$ Best Bets: Thanksgiving dinner with a side of extra cash! $$$
-
Community leaders compete in St. Vincent de Paul's annual turkey carving contest