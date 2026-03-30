SPARE NOTES: Episcopal, Dutchtown, East Ascension Advance To Bowling Semifinals

BATON ROUGE - First-year Baton Rouge bowling program and No. 1 seed Episcopal High School won its two playoff matches on Monday to advance to the state semifinals in the Division II (Class 4A and below) Boys/Coed LHSAA playoffs at Bowlero Lanes in Kenner.

Episcopal defeated U-High, 21-6, in the best of 27-point match, in the second match of the day to advance to the state semifinals on April 9 at Premier Lanes in Gonzales.

In Division I (Class 5A) Boys/Coed, it was a good day for Ascension Parish as East Ascension and Dutchtown advanced to the semis with two wins. Dutchtown, the 16 seed, beat No. 1 seed Captain Shreve in its first match and EA, the sixth seed, took out the No. 3 seed, Slidell, in the second round at All Star Lanes in Baton Rouge.

The story of the day though was the historic scoring by Archbishop Shaw in Kenner as the defending Division II champs eclipsed the rare 4,000 mark in total pins in their first of two wins that got them back to the semifinals.

Shaw posted only the fourth score of 4,000 or better in the history of Louisiana high school bowling for a 6-player team, bettering the state record of 4,012 set by Brother Martin in the 2020 season with a 4,117 total, which is a 228.7 average for the 18 games rolled. The first two games totaled 2,770, beating the state record for two games by three pins, set by Dutchtown in 2022.

Wednesday, the playoffs resume in Baton Rouge at All Star Lanes with the opening two rounds of the girls’ playoffs. Archbishop Chapelle is the defending champions and the No. 1 seed with St. Amant at No. 3 and Saint Joseph’s Academy at No. 4 the top local seeds. SJA will have a forfeit win in the first round as No. 13 Bossier had to drop out so they are automatically into the quarterfinal round. The matches begin at 12:15 p.m.

Division I (5A) Boys/Coed

At All Star Lanes Baton Rouge

First Round Results

(16) Dutchtown 21.5, (1) Captain Shreve 5.5

Dutchtown – Justin Ohler 226, Jackson Thomas 210, Preston Kitchens 205, Jacob May 201

Shreve – Gabe Lockett 226-200

(9) St Paul’s 23, (8) Southside 4

St. Paul’s – Mason Bazajou 242-702; John Schaus 215-234

Southside – Bass Sonnier 214; Kannen Walker 225

(5) Rummel 18, (12) Destrehan 9

Rummel – Jacob Beatty 232-666; Anthony Linker 236-633; Noah Truax 220-613; Blake Caire 239

Destrehan – Cooper Naquin 242-649; Ethan Fontenot 234-246

(4) Alexandria Senior High 22, (13) Acadiana 5

ASH – Clint Turrentine 267-692; Nathaniel Thompson 209-213; Mason Grunzinger 201

Acadiana – Nathaniel Box 228

(3) Slidell 18, (14) Byrd 9

Slidell – Mason Jurado 235-687; Levent Lira de Brito 223; Braxten Simms 207; Ayden Carter 208

Byrd – Darius McClendon 245-713

(6) East Ascension 16, (11) Catholic BR 11

EA – Anthony Authement 237-643; Riley Freeman 238; Eliot Douenias 259-653

Catholic – Evan Lacy 222; Brandon Ray 246-687;

(15) Denham Springs 17, (2) Terrebonne 10

DS – Logan Davis 245-692; Logan Nauman 223; Noah Fontenot 255

Terrebonne – Gunner Foret 229, Bennett Price 252, Hayden Ugos 241

(7) Brother Martin 22, (10) St. Amant 5

BM – Chris Balfour 246-672; Nick Bruno 232; Julian Springler 232; Tyler Nunes 212; Blake Hebert 255-648

SA – Chase Cagnolatti 245-683; Alex Duhon 236-222; Grant Witmer 239; Cole Morgan 229

Second Round Results

Winners to State Semifinals, Premier Lanes, April 9

Dutchtown 18, St. Paul’s 9

Dutchtown – Justin Ohler 229-664; Jacob May 200-200; Jackson Thomas 208

St. Paul’s – Mason Bazajou 224; John Daniel Schaus 202-210; Matthew Gay 203

Archbishop Rummel 22.5, Alexandria Senior High 4.5

Rummel – Jacob Beatty 258; Blake Caire 217-627; Anthony Linker 211; Matthew Hammons 221

ASH – Nate Thompson 236; Will Turrentine 219

East Ascension 20, Slidell 7

EA – Riley Freeman 221; Royce Wheat 235-653; Matthew Martin 239-632; Anthony Authement 231

Slidell – Levent Lira de Brito 238; Mason Jurado 245-669

Brother Martin 18.5, Denham Springs 8.5

BM – Tyler Nunez 267-643; Blake Hebert 243; Luke Jeremiah Cordero 223; Nick Bruno 255-711

DS – Noah Fontenot 247; Logan Nauman 287-666; Jose Emiliano Ramirez 225

Division II (4A & Below) Boys/Coed

At Bowlero Kenner

(1) Episcopal 17, (16) Loranger 10

EHS – Tim Namikas 224, Ben Gautreaux 209, Brenen Botos 223

Loranger – Hunter Simons 246-683

(9) University Lab 16, (8) St. Thomas More 11

UHS – Liam Davis 222, Daniel Russo 215-634;

STM – LG Carbo 223

(5) Patrick Taylor 20, (12) Belle Chasse 7

PT – Andrew Ly 226; Zachary Nguyen 213; Beckham Lieu 238-226; Zander Tran 238

BC – Evan Shepherd 212; Cody Speece 206. Matthew St. Germain 246, Bryce Shepherd 244

(4) Vandebilt Catholic 21, Holy Savior Menard 6

VC – Jeff Prosperie 224; Evan Arceneaux 221; Jay Hall 213; Jackson Boudreaux 231

Menard – Boston Serio 182

(3) Archbishop Shaw 27, (14) St. Michael The Archangel 0

Shaw – Cody Barrilleaux 300-673; Brady Barrilleaux 288-772; Jonathan Kluttz 255

St. Michael – Jude Beachler 224; Parker Blanchard 202

(11) AJ Ellender 24, (6) Madison Prep 3

Ellender – Luis Hernandez 202; Jesse Babin 200

MP – Collin Benoit 196

(7) Houma Christon 19.5, South Terrebonne 7.5

HC – Cooper Adams 243-660; Gavin Rhodes 200, Henry Legendre 222; Carter Fitzgerald 224

ST – Tavien Stewart 225; Aydon Parfait 201; Tucker LeBlanc 210

(2) French Settlement 20, (15) Notre Dame 7

FS – Carson Childers 248-674, Cain Dempster 200

ND – Hayden Boudreaux 218; Garrett Joseph 205

Second Round Results

Winners to state semifinals, Premier Lanes, April 9

Episcopal 21, U-High 6

EHS – Brady Foret 254, Tim Namikas 203

UHigh – Liam Davis 211, Daniel Russo 247

Patrick Taylor 21, Vandebilt Catholic 6

PT – Beckham Lieu 267-266-755; Peyton Ho 247-668; Logan Nguyen 233

VC – Jeff Prosperie 235; Jackson Boudreaux 215; Evan Arceneaux 22

Shaw 20, Ellender 7

Shaw – Antoine Tran 264; Cody Barrilleaux 208-208; Jonathan Kluttz 234

Ellender – Xavier Voisin 233; Jesse Babin 204

Houma Christian 21, French Settlement 6

HC – Gavin Rhodes 192, Henry Legendre 185

FS – Cain Dempster 172