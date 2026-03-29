Dardar sparks LSU baseball past Kentucky, Tigers win series

BATON ROUGE - Four and a half hours had passed by the time LSU baseball's third and final game against Kentucky ended. The marathon ended with the Tigers getting the win 17-10 to give LSU its first SEC series win of the season.

The beginning of the game did not look favorable for LSU. Kentucky led 7-0 going into the bottom of the third. LSU fought back with six in that frame, the bulk of which coming from a John Pearson grand slam.

Seth Dardar turned in what could be his best offensive performance as a Tiger. Dardar's go-ahead three-run home run in the bottom of the sixth seemed to give the Tiger offense the spark it needed to push past Kentucky.

By the time Dardar came up to the plate in the bottom of the sixth, LSU was trailing 10-8. After Dardar's homer, there was a brief shouting match between Jay Johnson and Kentucky head coach Nick Mingione. Order was restored shortly after.

By the end of the game, LSU had scored 11 unanswered runs, a much needed burst of offensive production against a conference opponent.