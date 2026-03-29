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LSU softball upsets No. 5 Oklahoma
BATON ROUGE - Beth Torina might have something cooking at Tiger Park. No. 20 LSU beat No. 5 Oklahoma 3-1 to even up the series and set up a rubber match tomorrow.
Kylee Edwards hit her fourth home run of the season to give the Tigers the push they needed in the fourth. Edwards slammed a two-run shot to straightaway center field to bring in what would end up being the game winning runs.
Jayden Heavener got the start in the circle., and she pitched a gem. OU didn't record a hit until the fifth inning.
“Jayden Heavener gave us a great game today,” said Head Coach Beth Torina. “I knew in the research that they [Oklahoma] hadn’t seen an arm like hers this season. I thought she was great and executed the plan beautifully. She just did an awesome job being herself."
LSU gets Oklahoma go for the rubber match tomorrow at 11 a.m.
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