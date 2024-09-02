Spanish Town residents express concern for safety as 'Peeping Tom' remains at large

BATON ROUGE - A suspected "Peeping Tom" in the Spanish Town neighborhood is still at large and has some residents on high alert.

Spanish Town resident Andrew Hamilton has lived in the neighborhood for almost nine years. He said he's seen the Peeping Tom before.

"He was crossing my parking lot and he had a mask on. He didn't see me but when I saw him I said, "Hey, what are you doing?" and he turned around and walked away," Hamilton said. "They sent the police over the next day. I talked to them but it's still going on, it hasn't stopped."

According to posts in the neighborhood's Nextdoor group, the man is getting bolder with his actions.

"I read one the other night saying that he tried to gain entry into their home until their boyfriend ran him off. Apparently, he got chased last night by one of the residents trying to figure out where he's going," Hamilton said. "It's ridiculous, it's absurd that people are still doing this kind of thing."

Spanish Town resident Sarai Lewis said she saw a suspicious man in the neighborhood.

"I see a man walking between and behind the houses. We actually locked eyes but he kind of just kept on going kept walking," Lewis said.

Hamilton said he's worried for others who live there.

“He's relentless, it's scary for me but for the women in this neighborhood it must be terrifying," Hamilton said.

Lewis said she doesn't know what he might be capable of.

"I definitely feel a little more scared. I definitely make sure my doors are locked and I'm always kind of checking," Lewis said. "I feel like someone who is a 'Peeping Tom' is not going to stop there, they're looking for some opportunity to escalate their behavior."

Residents said they have seen more police presence at night and hope he will go away and won't commit more serious crimes.

“With the increased police presence, they're flying drones over. It's good to know that somebody is there for us, but it hasn't stopped," Hamilton said.

Anyone with information can call BRPD at (225) 389-2000.