Latest Weather Blog
Spanish Town Mardi Gras Ball canceled; parade plans up in the air
BATON ROUGE - The Spanish Town ball has officially been canceled.
Due to coronavirus-related closures and restrictions, organizers do not want to hold the event with a max capacity of 250 guests, masks required, dancing prohibited, and alcohol sales ending at 11 p.m.
"There is no way to do it properly with those restrictions," Spanish Town Mardi Gras board president Robert King said. "Unless the state opens up, which I doubt."
King announced the decision Wednesday night and says plans for the parade have not yet been made, though organizers are moving forward with plans.
Event coordinators will have a discussion with the mayor's office on Friday about those plans, in addition to awaiting news to come from Governor John Bel Edwards regarding his latest order, which is set to expire in early December.
King says if the state were to reopen, the latest they could decide to reschedule the ball would be on December 30th. This would still give organizers time to print and sell tickets.
Though King said in October that he believed the city needed the fun festivities after a difficult year, city-parish officials have announced a change of plans for Mardi Gras celebrations in 2021.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Vacuum truck works to remove debris from drainage area Wednesday
-
BRPD budget, including officer pay raises, goes before Metro Council
-
Spanish Town Mardi Gras Ball canceled; parade plans up in the air
-
Vacuum truck works to remove debris from drainage area Wednesday
-
Krewe of Endymion hoping parades can roll on a later date after...
Sports Video
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2020: Week 7 - Baylor Langlois
-
Clay Polk is Central football's master of mystery
-
Late defensive stands and timely passing give Catholic 27-21 win over Acadiana
-
Moneyline Report - Sports Betting 11/13/20
-
Catholic filling cancelled games just as fast as they get cancelled.