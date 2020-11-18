Spanish Town Mardi Gras Ball canceled; parade plans up in the air

BATON ROUGE - The Spanish Town ball has officially been canceled.

Due to coronavirus-related closures and restrictions, organizers do not want to hold the event with a max capacity of 250 guests, masks required, dancing prohibited, and alcohol sales ending at 11 p.m.

"There is no way to do it properly with those restrictions," Spanish Town Mardi Gras board president Robert King said. "Unless the state opens up, which I doubt."

King announced the decision Wednesday night and says plans for the parade have not yet been made, though organizers are moving forward with plans.

Event coordinators will have a discussion with the mayor's office on Friday about those plans, in addition to awaiting news to come from Governor John Bel Edwards regarding his latest order, which is set to expire in early December.

King says if the state were to reopen, the latest they could decide to reschedule the ball would be on December 30th. This would still give organizers time to print and sell tickets.

Though King said in October that he believed the city needed the fun festivities after a difficult year, city-parish officials have announced a change of plans for Mardi Gras celebrations in 2021.