74°
Latest Weather Blog
Space heater blamed for overnight fire
BATON ROUGE — A space heater is to blame for a fire at a home overnight, the Baton Rouge Fire Department said.
Firefighters arrived at 2959 Brandywine Drive a little after 4 a.m. Saturday to find heavy fire near the carport.
While some firefighters worked to control those flames, others went into the home to stop the fire from spreading beyond the kitchen and a bathroom. The rest of the house was heavily damaged by smoke and water.
Trending News
No one was injured, and firefighters had the fire under control by 4:43 a.m.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
EBR City-Parish begins work on Ward Creek
-
Trucker who drove semi into stopped bus on I-10 previously wrecked and...
-
'Very active investigation': one month after double homicide near Mall of Louisiana,...
-
Donaldsonville schools approve $10,000 a year raise for teachers
-
First phase of project to rejuvenate LSU lakes now fully funded
Sports Video
-
LSU Football starts Spring Practice
-
LSU women's hoops' tournament run ends with 79-64 loss to Ohio State
-
New legislation would give adoptees access to birth certificate
-
Kim Mulkey buys out student section ahead of LSU and Ohio St....
-
New LSU men's basketball coach Matt McMahon arrives on campus