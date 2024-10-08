Southland Steel Fabricators invests $25 million in Greensburg facility expansion, promising 80 new jobs for St. Helena

GREENSBURG — Southland Steel Fabricators is expanding and bringing new jobs in the industry to St. Helena Parish.

The company is spending $25 million to add a new 100,000 square-foot production space and welding technology to their facility in Greensburg.

Louisiana Economic Development says the expansion should create 80 direct jobs and 117 indirect jobs, a major plus for a parish with the state's ninth-smallest population. Chief Financial Officer Dale Sexton said that the company is the largest employer in the parish and is ready to expand the opportunity for work.

"We’re looking at 80 plus, 100 plus new jobs, and depending how fast we can both ramp up that efficiency and bring those jobs in really to drive the growth," Sexton said.

Sexton says Southland Steel is open to hiring people of all skill levels.

"There are jobs available, whether it be from both here in Amite and Greensburg, jobs for people who want to get their foot in the door, potential internships with students in high school, people who are in the labor force now," Sexton said.

Southland Steel Fabricators has been owned and operated in St. Helena Parish for more than 35 years.

"To stay and grow, grow both where you live, where you want to be, where your family is and drive that communal and family level type of involvement. That's why we're staying here and not going somewhere else," Sexton said.

Construction and installation of new equipment at the facility in Greensburg is expected to begin by mid-2025 and continue through 2026.