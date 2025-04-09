64°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Crash leaves driver trapped in their car, lanes blocked on I-12 westbound

2 hours 29 minutes 10 seconds ago Wednesday, April 09 2025 Apr 9, 2025 April 09, 2025 7:23 AM April 09, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

DENHAM SPRINGS - I-12 westbound was blocked Wednesday morning due to a crash between Juban Road and Range Avenue. 

Emergency officials said the crash involved two vehicles and that one of the drivers was trapped in their car. Three people were injured. 

All lanes of I-12 westbound were blocked due while officials responded, but lanes were reopened at 7:30 a.m..

