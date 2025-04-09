64°
Trial for foster parent accused of sexual assault comes to a close
BATON ROUGE - Closing arguments began Wednesday morning in the trial of a foster father accused of sexually assaulting children.
Tuesday, day four of the trial, saw multiple victims come to the stand and accused Michael Hadden of committing sexual acts against them.
Hadden was overwhelmed with emotions as he told the court he did not commit the crimes he's being accused of. He said he was not physically able to perform the alleged acts due to physical trauma and being obese at the time.
Closing arguments began Wednesday morning and the jury is expected to reach a verdict later today.
WBRZ has a reporter in the courtroom. This story will be updated as the trial continues.
