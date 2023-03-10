63°
Southern women's basketball upsets No. 1 Jackson State 65-64, will advance to SWAC Championship
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Southern University women's basketball came out on top against No. 1 Jackson State University, 65-64, with a buzzer beater by Aleighyah Fontenot.
